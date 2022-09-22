BREAKING: US sanctions Iran morality police following woman’s death

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 September 2022 • 16:53

THE US Treasury has added Iran’s morality police to its sanctions blacklist following the death of a woman during Iran’s Ayatollah regime crackdown on demonstrations.

The US announced sanctions against Iran’s morality police following a woman’s death in a statement which read:

“The following entity has been added to OFAC’s SDN List: “IRAN’S MORALITY POLICE (a.k.a. MORAL SECURITY POLICE (Arabic: پلیس امنیت اخلاقی)), Vozara Street, corner of 25th Street, District 6, Tehran, Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Target Type Government Entity [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: LAW ENFORCEMENT FORCES OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN).”

It also added: “The following individuals have been added to OFAC’s SDN List: ABNOUSH, Salar (Arabic: سالار آبنوش) (a.k.a. ABNOOSH, Salar), Iran; DOB 02 May 1962; POB Hamedan, Iran; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IRAN-HR].



“AMANOLLAHI, Manouchehr (Arabic: منوچهر امن اللهي) (a.k.a. AMANOLLAHI BAHARVAND, Manouchehr), Iran; DOB Mar 1965 to Mar 1966; POB Khorramabad, Iran; citizen Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Brigadier General (individual) [IRAN-HR].



“HEIDARI, Kiyumars (Arabic: کیومرث حیدری) (a.k.a. HEYDARI, Kioumars), Iran; DOB 1964; POB Kermanshah, Iran; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IRAN-HR].



“MIRZAEI, Haj Ahmad (Arabic: حاج احمد میرزایی) (a.k.a. MIRZAEI, Ahmed; a.k.a. MIRZAEI, Hajahmad; a.k.a. MIRZAYI, Hajj Ahmad), Tehran, Iran; DOB 09 Feb 1957; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; National ID No. 4268935215 (Iran); Colonel (individual) [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: LAW ENFORCEMENT FORCES OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN).



“REZAEI, Qasem (Arabic: قاسم رضایی) (a.k.a. REZAEI, Ghasem; a.k.a. REZAEI, Qassem; a.k.a. REZAI, Qasem; a.k.a. REZAYEE, Qassem; a.k.a. REZAYI REZA, Ghasem), Iran; DOB 27 Sep 1961; POB Abhar City, Zanjan Province, Iran; citizen Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; Passport D10005996 (Iran); National ID No. 4410232436 (Iran) (individual) [IRAN-HR].



“ROSTAMI CHESHMEH GACHI, Mohammad (Arabic: محمد رستمی چشمه گچی) (a.k.a. ROSTAMI, Mohammad (Arabic: محمد رستمی)), Kermanshah, Iran; DOB 1976 to 1977; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male; National ID No. 111936 (Iran); Identification Number 13821 (Iran); General (individual) [IRAN-HR] (Linked To: LAW ENFORCEMENT FORCES OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN).”

It added: “The following changes have been made to OFAC’s SDN List: “KHATIB, Esmail (Arabic: اسماعیل خطیب) (a.k.a. KHATIB, Seyed Esmaeil (Arabic: سید اسماعیل خطیب)), Iran; DOB 1960 to 1961; POB Ghayenat, South Khorasan Province, Iran; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IFSR] [CYBER2] (Linked To: IRANIAN MINISTRY OF INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY). -to- KHATIB, Esmail (Arabic: اسماعیل خطیب) (a.k.a. KHATIB, Seyed Esmaeil (Arabic: سید اسماعیل خطیب)), Iran; DOB 1960 to 1961; POB Ghayenat, South Khorasan Province, Iran; nationality Iran; Additional Sanctions Information – Subject to Secondary Sanctions; Gender Male (individual) [IFSR] [IRAN-HR] [CYBER2] (Linked To: IRANIAN MINISTRY OF INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY).”

Five died as Iran’s Ayatollah regime, who claims a new world order has been launched, cracked down violently on those protesting the death of a woman in captivity.

The deaths came on Wednesday, September 21 after a woman (Mahsa Amini) accused of wearing her headscarf incorrectly died at the hands of the authorities.

Iranian police say that the woman died from natural causes, however, that has done little to appease the nation who accuse the government of not respecting woman’s rights. Unlike protests in the past, this one is growing and has even spread to Iranian Kurdistan.

