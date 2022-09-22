Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced as UK is set to make its own laws

By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 17:17

Brexit Freedoms Bill. Image: nito/Shutterstock.com

The government has announced that all retained EU laws will end on December 31 2023, enabling the UK to create regulations tailor-made for its people.

All EU legislation will be amended, repealed, or replaced under the new Brexit Freedoms Bill introduced to Parliament on Thursday, September 22, the UK government have confirmed.

Many EU laws kept on after Brexit were agreed upon as part of a complex compromise between 28 different EU member states and were simply duplicated into the UK’s statute books, often not considering the UK’s own priorities or objectives.

The Brexit Freedoms Bill will enable the UK government to remove years of burdensome EU regulation in favour of a more agile, home-grown regulatory approach that benefits people and businesses across the UK. By removing these legal restraints and replacing them with what works for the UK, our businesses and economy can innovate and grow to new levels.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees Mogg said: “The Brexit Freedoms Bill will remove needless bureaucracy that prevents businesses from investing and innovating in the UK, cementing our position as a world-class place to start and grow a business”

