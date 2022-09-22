By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 7:42

British soldiers who were facing death penalty in Russian-occupied Ukraine RELEASED Credit: Twitter @EmmaVardyTV

British soldiers who were facing the death penalty in Russian-occupied Ukraine have been released months later, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

Video footage of the released British soldiers who have escaped the death penalty in Russian-occupied Ukraine, was shared on Twitter by BBC News Correspondent Emma Vardy:

“NEW: Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner & John Harding’s first video on their way home to the UK, as five British captives are freed ✈️”

“We just want everyone to know we’re out of the danger zone and on our way home to our families…thanks to everyone who’s been supporting us” – Aiden”

Shaun Pinner says the men got out “by the skin of our teeth”

Shaun Pinner says the men got out “by the skin of our teeth” pic.twitter.com/yJapPgVOlR — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) September 21, 2022

British soldiers, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April, before their appearance in court in the Donetsk People’ Republic.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

Russia previously commented that as the soldiers were mercenaries, laws on prisoners of war did not apply.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, previously spoke on the execution of the British soldiers and other foreign mercenaries, stating:

“All foreigners have filed an appeal, we are waiting for the court hearing. If the court finds that the punishment is appropriate, then the cases will be transferred to the executive service for the implementation of the sentence. It is envisaged to be carried out through firing squad.”

He added that there is “no exact date for the execution.” With the decision reportedly to be made “non-publicly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.