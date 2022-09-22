Christy’s Irish Gastro bar opens in Fuengirola

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 10:14

NEW to Fuengirola, Christy’s Irish Bar is located close to the promenade, is a breath of fresh air and one you’ve got to visit. It brings the modern Irish pub and gastro world with fresh produce together.

Christy’s opened just before Christmas last year and has been welcomed by locals and tourists. Christy ­has been on the coast for more than 30 years and has a huge following from his years of hospitality in Aroma and O’Briens.

The project began during the lockdown. Chris from Mullingar has experience in interior design and it tells the minute you walk through the doors. Ornate decorations, paintings, lamps and unusual fittings make this bar stand out. Chris has a good eye for detail and Christy’s has a luxurious but very comfortable feel to it. There is a marble black and gold bar which runs through the centre which is quite a feature.

Although it’s on a back street, I was not prepared for one of its best features which is the huge outdoor terrace. Christy has cleverly finished the terrace with the same high standard as the interior, making it a very comfortable space to enjoy food and drink. The menu designed by Christy is a gastro-style menu with an Irish influence. The starters are priced from €3.50 ­ €8.00, some dishes are served with brown soda bread, baked daily.

Mains are €13.00 ­ €18.00 including fish, burgers and one of his signature dishes Beef & Guinness Pie. The menu has a good choice and is excellent value. They also have Daily Specials. Myself and some friends spent an evening at Christy’s and we all enjoyed our choices. I went for the Special, Thai fishcakes. They were delicious and filled with fish, followed by Breaded Garlic Mushrooms. Perfectly cooked, the breadcrumb crunchy with just enough garlic butter, oozing with each bite.

All of my party felt the food was on another level. One of my guests went for the Special Sirloin Steak cooked to his liking with dauphinoise potatoes and a creamy peppercorn sauce. The others chose the Burger, which is made with 100 per cent beef and really tasty. We did reserve and we were glad we had, as the terrace filled up quite quickly. All the tables were occupied and all enjoying the wonderful menu.

Christy is quite the host. He has a great sense of humour and makes all his patrons feel very welcome. This is not a restaurant, it’s a pub with class, serving quality home-cooked food at reasonable prices, with top class service. The desserts are to die for and to finish your experience an Irish Coffee.

Christy’s is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm. Great spot to watch sport. Closed Tuesdays.

As with any Irish Pub the key question is – How’s the Guinness? Excellent. Bloody excellent. Christy has a great team working with him.

Richard on the bar, Sophie who began her hospitality career with Chris many years ago and the kitchen is led by Marcia. There is a lovely warm feeling in this place and one you will be so glad you found. Christy loves a party and Christy’s Fuengirola is the ideal venue for a party. They also cater for weddings with set menus available on request.

He has introduced Paddyoke ­ every Thursday­ a chance to sing your favourites and plans for more entertainment details you can find on FB, alternatively www.christysgastropub.com or tel

655 896 698

Tell only your best friends!

