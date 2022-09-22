By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 9:44

Coqui Restaurant and Green Man Cervecería: Caribbean-inspired fusion food and craft beers

The story of the Coqui Restaurant and the Green Man Cervecería is a story of friendship rather than a story of business. Living in the United States, Matt and Julie decided to make a change in their lives as a graphic designer and a secretary in a large company, attracted to the exciting world of hospitality.

During a vacation in Oviedo, Asturias, they were offered to run a restaurant, however, the pair didn´t count on the bad weather so Matt suggested Mallorca – great weather, a great place to start a business and beautiful surroundings. The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2018, after being captivated by a small property in a beautiful corner with a lovely stone wall and lots of greenery which became El Coqui Restaurant, the couple met Theresa, who brings 30 years of experience between cruise ships and working in restaurants around the world and makes her the perfect balance from the lack of experience of Matt and Julie in the business and this makes them the perfect team, and her husband from Sweden and the four of them decided to open the Green Man Cervcería while keeping the restaurant. the plan was that the boys will work on the bar while the girls will manage and run the Coquí located in the same building (next to paco’s) as the only cervecería/beer house (at that time) in Santa Ponsa.

Just as the bar was about to open, Theresa´s husband sadly died – but Theresa, Julie and Matt stuck together and opened the cervecería in 2021 while taking the sad decision of postponing the re-opening of the Coquí until 2022. The Green Man offers over 35 beers from around the world; including local craft beers from Mallorca.

With Julie of Puerto Rican origins, El Coquí Restaurant offers beautiful homemade Caribbean-inspired fusion food where the flavours of an elaborate cuisine are mixed with flavours from different cultures (including of course American and Swedish) where everything is homemade and vegan & vegetarian-friendly due to the fact that most of our dishes start as vegan, the Puerto Rican flavour is highlighted.

Serving dishes including chicken served over mofongo (or as one of their Swedish friends described it; banana rice), our bacon-based mac and cheese, grilled entrana and our homemade Caribbean curry and different specials each week, and let’s not forget our gluten-free dishes/beers or non-alchol free selection including beer, wine and gin and a wide variety of wines from around the world including their partnership with 3 of the best bodegas from/in Mallorca.

The Coquí Restaurant will stay open till the end of December while the green man is open all year round (except for a short break during the Christmas period) in a wonderful and friendly atmosphere. And if beer or wine isn´t really your thing, the Green Man is also a full bar featuring over a dozen gins and several premium tonics.

Matt, Julie and Theresa not only have two businesses in common but a long life of friendship and mutual support that transpires through their businesses and the friendly and welcoming atmosphere you will feel when you enter.

Coqui Restaurant

Opening times: Thursday to Monday 6pm until 10pm (kitchen hours)

Address: Ramon de Moncada 13, Santa Ponsa Local #3

Contact through WhatsApp only text messages only +34 682 34 54 02 or +34 660 824 821.

Also, you can contact us through facebook messanger, El Coquii Santa Ponsa.

Green Man Cervecería

Opening times: 4pm until 12am, closed on Mondays

Address: Carrer de Ramon de Montcada, 13, Local 1, 07180 Santa Ponsa

