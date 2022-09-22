By Guest Writer • 22 September 2022 • 15:38

Scott and Rick modelling some of the clothes Credit: Overnight Angels Crew Facebook

DEF LEPPARD bass guitarist Rick Savage launches luxury clothing line Overnight Angels Crew which he has created with son Scott.

It seems that rock musicians, no matter how successful are always looking to become in new projects and despite setting off on a US and UK Stadium Tour with other vintage metal bands Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Savage is launching his clothing range.

Speaking about the launch which took place on September 22, Savage said: “The collection has been developed from a place of nostalgia, inspired by the title track of Ian Hunter’s 1977 album Overnight Angels.

2I had just been released from Sheffield United Football Club and was at a crossroads in my life. It was that summer of ’77 that Def Leppard formed and so I really wanted to pay homage to such a pivotal moment in my life. And to be able work on this alongside my son, Scott, means so much more.”

The pair recruited Fashion Designer, Nick Holland (who had previously launched successful fashion brand, Pretty Green, with Oasis’ Liam Gallagher) to advise and assist and blend Savage’s vision is to fuse the inspirations from music and fashion to create clothing that is disruptive, evocative and contemporary in spirit.

It’s a style ideal for both young and old, male and female but if you check the brand website at https://overnight-angels-crew.com/ you will see that it is aimed at lovers of metal with prices that might just be more shock than rock!

