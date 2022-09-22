By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 9:35
Drone crashes on road in Dzhankoi in the Republic of Crimea Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv
An unmanned aerial vehicle, drone, crashed on a road in Dzhankoi, Crimea. Shocked people reportedly gathered near it.
Eyewitnesses are sharing footage on various Russian telegram channels. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Road traffic on this road is blocked.
A photo of the incident was shared on Twitter:
“A drone fell on the road in #Dzhankoi, #Crimea. The area around the crash site was cordoned off.”
The news follows reports of Ukraine’s Air Force shooting down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.
The full statement by Ukraine’s Air Force Command read:
“A HOSTILE DRONE WAS SHOT DOWN”
“Almost every day, the Rashi are trying to carry out air reconnaissance of the country’s north-east, actively targeting operational-tactical UAVs of various modifications.”
“On November 02, at about 09:00 a.m., a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle “Cartograph”, which is part of the “Ptero” family of unmanned aerial vehicles, was halted by the airborne surface-to-air missile unit of the Forces in the skies over Mykolaiv region.”
“The public photos show a camera with 12 cameras designed to make plans of the area.Glory to Ukraine!
We can do it!”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
