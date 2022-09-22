By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 13:24
El Campello blood donations. Image: Rybalchenko Nadezhda/Shutterstock.com
41 people came to the headquarters of the Junta Festera de Moros y Cristianos de El Campello on Wednesday, September 21, to take part in the special blood donation afternoon organised for the fiestas.
Of these donators, 9 were first-time donors, which suggests that from now on they will continue to show their solidarity and will continue to donate their blood to nourish the reserves of the hospitals in the province and save lives.
The Transfusion Centre has confirmed that there will be no blood collection in the municipality in October and the next collection is scheduled at the Barranquet Social Centre on November 2.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
