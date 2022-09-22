By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 13:50
Elche promoted in Paris. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche
In recent years the IFTM Top Resa fair in Paris has become one of the main tourism events in France in terms of the attendance of tour operators. The event took place at the Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, between September 20 and 22.
This year VisitElche together with Turisme Comunitat Valenciana under the umbrella of Turespana has participated in the event with the aim of taking the image of Elche to the French market.
The Councillor for Tourism, Carles Molina, confirmed: “The neighbouring country is the main international outbound market to our municipality. It is important the presence of Elche is seen in these types of collaborative actions.”
According to VisitElche, the French tourist who goes abroad chooses cultural destinations based on their quality/price. The French tourist organises his trips individually through the internet, travels in summer (August) or spring (May) during the school holidays and has a growing interest in short trips to urban and cultural destinations.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
