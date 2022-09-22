By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 7:50
EnSpiral: Where fresh flowers and craftsmanship come together
Maria bought her first plant at just six years old using her pocket money – this is when she realised her love and passion for flowers and fauna. Going on to study industrial engineering, this wasn´t where Maria´s love lied and she gradually began making her passion into her profession.
Maria arrived in Mallorca without a job and, after speaking with a job consultant, she took a course in floristry, affirming what she already knew – her world is flowers. Maria got her title as an international florist and immediately, due to her talent, she was hired. After two years, she decided to fly alone opening EnSpiral in the beautiful Portals Nous, Mallorca.
Thanks to her talent, passion and creativity, Maria not only serves direct and private clients but she also has a large number of wedding planners, hotels, and members of the government who come to her store, creating masterpieces in floristry for events, homes and high-profile customers.
Maria´s secret is her experience, her amazing products and knowing how to adapt the budget to each client, always understanding their needs and always offering solutions using innovation and creative ideas.
You can order weekly or monthly bouquets to keep your living spaces feeling alive and fresh with seasonal flowers or, if you would like to learn about floristry, Maria also holds workshops for customers to explore their own passion for flowers!
Celebrate your special days with beautifully created bouquets tailored to your taste and colour scheme, fill your home with fragrance and colour, or brighten someone´s day with a gift of nature.
Orders can be placed in store, by phone or by email.
EnSpiral also deliver flowers all over the island of Mallorca for your event, wedding, special occasions or just to brighten your living spaces.
Address: Ctra Andraxt 31 Local 34, 07181 Portals Nous, Calvia
Telephone: +34 971 200 491
+34 689348 735
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.enspiral.es
