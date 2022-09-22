Football clubs all over Mallorca do their part for the environment

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 20:52

Football clubs all over Mallorca are doing their part for the environment. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Football clubs from all around the island of Mallorca now have recycling bins at their facilities.

A total of 43 football clubs in Mallorca have requested recycling bins for their football pitches, thanks to the collaboration agreement between the Consell de Mallorca, the Balearic Islands Football Federation and the environmental organisation Ecoembes. A total of 510 recycling bins have been distributed so far: 270 for metal and plastic packaging and 240 for paper and cardboard.

With the aim of implementing a system for recycling and separating waste at sports facilities in Mallorca, these three entities have begun to carry out awareness-raising initiatives among the staff and users of the facilities.

Speaking on September 19, the vice-president and councillor for Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, said: “We must prevent as much waste as possible from ending up with general waste, which is destroyed in the incinerator. This is why we are working to reach out to the world of professional football in Mallorca, which is present in all municipalities and is a source of great enthusiasm among people of all ages.”

