By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 15:38

France's first offshore wind farm. Image: TebNad/Shutterstock.com

Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the first of a series of offshore wind farms off Saint-Nazaire on Thursday, 22 September, which he intends to accelerate in the face of the energy crisis.

The president confirmed that: “This is the beginning of the road, a first step towards the massive development of renewable energies.”

In the midst of soaring hydrocarbon prices and in the face of risks of shortage linked to the war in Ukraine France are determined to strengthen its energy sovereignty, according to Le Monde.

Macron confirmed the long-term aim is to shorten the time needed to carry out projects by simplifying administrative procedures and limiting the length of time taken to examine appeals lodged by environmentalists, fishermen and local residents.

At present in France, it takes an average of ten years for an offshore site to come on stream, compared with five years in Germany and six years in the UK.

For onshore wind power, it is seven years which is twice as long as in Spain or Germany.

