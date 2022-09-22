Fruit collection campaign

By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 13:03

Fruita collection campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Vila Joiosa

LA VILA JOIOSA launches campaign for the collection of municipal fruits



The streets and green areas of La Vila Joiosa have many ornamental trees, including olive trees, the fruit of which needs to be removed.

Given the existence of fruits in public spaces and the possibility of their use by interested citizens registered in the town, the City Council of La Vila Joiosa has prepared a campaign to authorise those interested in collecting the produce.

The dates for registering for authorisation to collect municipal fruit are from September 22 until October 5.

This authorisation will specify that the deadline for the actual collection of fruits will end on November 2 and that the collection area must be left clean.

The Councillor for the Environment, Jose Carlos Gil, confirmed that “these fruits sometimes generate problems of dirt on pavements if they are not removed.”

Jose added: “With this campaign, as well as taking advantage of the fruit of the trees, we are contributing to the maintenance of the roads and parks where the fruit trees are located.”

