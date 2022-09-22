How to find the best parking at Alicante Airport: The best 10 spots

By Laura Kemp • 22 September 2022 • 6:02

So, you´re going on a business trip or holiday and flying from Alicante Airport – but where is the best parking at Alicante Airport and how do you find it? You´ve come to the right place! The Euro Weekly News has put together this essential guide one finding the best parking at Alicante Airport and the 10 most trusted companies to use.

When leaving your vehicle at an airport parking space for the duration of your holiday or trip, it is important to use a trusted and reputable company that will give you peace of mind that your vehicle will be safe, secure and well looked after. So forget about trawling through comparison sites and customer reviews, take a look at the 10 best parking spaces at Alicante Airport and book today!

1.The Best Parking Alicante

The Best Parking Alicante offers secure parking spaces at Alicante Airport from just 68 cents per day and is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Your car will always be returned washed and they have other services such as refuelling, upholstery cleaning, and even taking your vehicle for its ITV. You have the choice of covered or outdoor parking spaces and can book online using their booking form.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 659 68 77 79

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

2.Alicante Airport Long-Term Parking

Ideal for frequent visitors, commuters, and airline staff. Other car parks limit the use of their shuttle service to around one per month with their unlimited service and this is where Alicante Airport Long Term Parking is different. They offer up to one collection or delivery per week. The service can be used by you, your family, or your friends as regularly as you require!

While you are away you can have your vehicle professionally cleaned, outside and inside. Alicante Airport Long Term Parking can also ITV your vehicle if required.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 568 0312 or +34 610 275 075

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

3.Aena Parking

This parking is open 24 hours, operating CCTV 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of your vehicle, as well as a personalised service from the reception. Whilst you can book in advance (see the links below), manual payment at the counter as well as payment by number plate and mobile payment is also available. There are also spaces with and without a roof, depending on your preference, and adapted spots for people with reduced mobility.

Have an electric car? No problem, this company also provides electric vehicle chargers so you can definitely get where you need to go.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 913 211 000

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

4.Plane Parking S.L

For professional and secure airport parking short and long-term, Plane Parking based at Alicante and Murcia airports could be the company for you. Not only do they provide a ‘meet and greet’ service, but all vehicles also receive a complementary external clean on return.

If your car needs an ITV, service, valet, bodywork repair, or any work at all, Plane Parking’s wide range of qualified engineers and mechanics will do whatever you need whilst you’re off enjoying your holidays!

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 840 289/+34 656 532 490

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

5.Park Via

Park Via boasts over four million happy customers who have taken advantage of the wide variety of parking options this company have to offer, from indoor and outdoor parking spaces, free transfers, a meet and greet service, car servicing, and a hand car wash.

For an Alicante airport parking space that is good value for money, secure and efficient, and close to the terminal so you can get to your holiday destination quicker, Park Via could be parking company for you.

Website: Click here

Telephone: 0161 730 0160

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

6.Aparcalo

Aparcalo at Alicante airport offer 24-hour surveillance so you don’t have to worry about your vehicle whilst you’re away, as well as 24-hour access so you can pick up your car at any time, no matter what time your flight gets in.

They can also ITV your car whilst you’re travelling and offer an interior and exterior cleaning service. One of the best selling points has to be their fast and free transfer service to the airport terminal from your parking spot.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 662 219 422

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

7.Victoria Parking

Just 500 metres from Alicante airport, Victoria Parking is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year and offers fully guarded and insured 24-hour parking for your vehicle so you don’t have to worry about any unpleasant surprises when you get back from your holiday

Victoria Parking also offers a free airport transfer and there are no height or tonnage restrictions on vehicles.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 583 02 54

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

8.Noroparking

If you’re planning an epic trip away and need secure long-term parking, Noroparking is a reputable and trustworthy service whom you can leave your car with stress and worry-free. Their service includes unlimited transfers to and from the airport whilst your car is with them, an exterior car wash in each transfer service, tyres and battery check in each transfer and a choice between covered or uncovered parking.

Noroparking will also guard your keys whilst you’re away and operate 24-hour surveillance 365 days a year.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 043 18 18

Booking: Click here

Email: [email protected]

9.Low Cost Parking Alicante

Low Cost supplies easy secure, fast and friendly parking services in Alicante airport, with lower rates than those of the onsite Alicante airport parking. You will receive free transport to and from the airport, assistance with your luggage, maximum security for your vehicle, a check on your tyres and battery while you are away and a free basic interior wash on bookings over €40! They also offer long-stay rates with great benefits.

Low cost parking has recently moved to a new location closer to the airport and with larger facilities.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 902 002 736

Booking: Click here

Email: Click here