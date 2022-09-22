By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 8:27

Huge day for Ukraine with 28 Russian APCs destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: FotograFFF/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, September 22, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of the Russian troops as of September 22. About 55,510 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/AylIWk4C1r — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 22, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 55,510 after another 400 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 9 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2236 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of nine Russian UAVs, one artillery system and 28 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk oblast, organize defence and maintain the captured territories, and also tries to disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain directions. It ires at our positions along the contact line, takes measures to regroup his troops, and constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched 8 missile and 16 air strikes, fired 115 anti-aircraft missiles at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare.

As a result of the attacks of the Russian troops, the infrastructure of more than 40 settlements was damaged. These are, in particular, Siversk, Maryinka, Vesele, Neskuchne, Yehorivka, Bezymenne, Bilohirka, Myrolyubivka, and Visokopillya.

To support the actions of the Land groupings, the Air Force of the Ukraine Defecse Forces carried out 41 strikes on enemy positions.

It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of Russia , four strongholds, and 15 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 24 enemy objects. In particular, for four control points of different levels, four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven warehouses of ammunition and fuel and oil materials, warehouses, four air defence facilities and artillery fell into the affected area.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, September 21.

