By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 8:14

Huge queues at Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders as Russians flee mobilisation Credit Twitter @LinaKovtunOl

Video footage of huge queues of Russians at the Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders with Russia, allegedly fleeing mobilisation began to circulate online, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

Twitter flooded with footage of the huge queues of Russians fleeing mobilisation on the nation’s borders:

“Long queues on the border of the Russian Federation with Mongolia and Georgia, the Russians do not panic.”

Long queues on the border of the Russian Federation with Mongolia and Georgia, the Russians do not panic. pic.twitter.com/7iI5hCHSU1 — Malinda 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 🇨🇦 (@TreasChest) September 22, 2022

“Kyakhta, Russian-Mongolian border. At first, the Russians all together built an empire, and then the recruits fled. They want to hide from responsibility.”

Kyakhta, Russian-Mongolian border. At first, the Russians all together built an empire, and then the recruits fled. They want to hide from responsibility. pic.twitter.com/vSTHI2CmD3 — Ліна Ковтун (@LinaKovtunOl) September 22, 2022

“This is what is happening now on the border between #Russia and #Georgia.”

This is what is happening now on the border between #Russia and #Georgia. Video: Ekho Kavkaza pic.twitter.com/3eFznx3dvf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 21, 2022

“A long line of traffic has formed stretching from #Moscow to #SaintPetersburg and continuing in #Finland.The line at the Russian border with Finland is now at a stand still and is over 35km long as people wait to be allowed to exit #ruSSia.”

A long line of traffic has formed stretching from #Moscow to #SaintPetersburg and continuing in #Finland.The line at the Russian border with Finland is now at a stand still and is over 35km long as people wait to be allowed to exit #ruSSia.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/bHLtF8otmM — Kiborgz (@Kiborgzzz) September 21, 2022

“After the announcement of mobilization, #Russians are fleeing the country in droves.”

“Huge queues of cars were recorded at the border with #Finland.”

After the announcement of mobilization, #Russians are fleeing the country in droves. Huge queues of cars were recorded at the border with #Finland. pic.twitter.com/uwJQGkpwxM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 22, 2022

However, some Twitter users claimed the footage of the queue of Russians fleeing at the Finnish-Russian border was fake:

“FYI for those sharing footage of that long queue of cars at the Finnish-Russian border. It’s circulating on social media now, but it’s old.👇”

“Information of long lines on border between Russia and Finland circulating is not correct. Situation at border normal. Videos are not of current situation. #Russia #Finland #Ukraine #disinformation”

FYI for those sharing footage of that long queue of cars at the Finnish-Russian border. It's circulating on social media now, but it's old.👇(h/t @THUotila). https://t.co/mGTylmftKw — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) September 21, 2022

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

