By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 9:12

HVMB: How much does it cost to treat and manage arthritis in dogs? Bignai/Shutterstock.com

Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common health conditions faced by dogs. However, It is a condition that cannot be cured or reversed and can present in different ways with varying degrees of severity.

The cost of treating arthritis in dogs depends on all of these variables, and the dog too. Treating arthritis in larger dogs is more expensive than for smaller ones. There are quite a lot of different approaches that may be taken to treat the OA, and your vet will discuss the best options for your own dog. The ultimate cost of treating arthritis in dogs, therefore, depends in large part on what type of treatment is recommended.

The most common and widely used OA treatments in dogs are painkillers, anti-inflammatory medications, supplements for the joints, weight management, physiotherapy and in some cases surgery. The cost of treating arthritis in any given dog depends on which treatments are used, and also the needs of the dog itself. According to insurers of UK the cost of ongoing maintenance and monitoring of the condition will range from a basic level of 50p a day per 10kg to intense multi-augmented support and monitoring of £2-3 a day per 10kg and in severe cases, it can reach £3,000 per year.

The need to medicate the dog daily for practically its entire life entails a high cost in addition to being able to have side effects. Early diagnosis and some surgeries can greatly improve the quality of life of the dog affected by OA. Elbow dysplasia and hip dysplasia are the main causes of OA in the elbow and hips, respectively. If diagnosed early, surgeries can be performed that significantly improve the patient’s quality of life.

Dog after undergoing hip replacement surgery at Anicura Marina Baixa Veterinary Hospital by veterinarian José Rial, one week after surgery:

