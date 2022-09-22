It´s a dog´s life at Dirty and Happy canine centre

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 10:19

Daycare, training and accommodation for your best friends!

Are you looking for a canine residence for your furry best friend or a doggy daycare service where your pet will be well-cared for while you do your chores or go to work? Or perhaps you need some help with training your dog or socialising a new puppy? Look no further than Dirty and Happy – the best daycare, boarding and training company in Alicante!

Because we love our pets so much, many of us find it difficult to find a trusted and reputable place where we feel comfortable to leave them while we are busy or on holiday, but at Dirty and Happy, your dog won´t want to come home!

At the hotel, they have spacious single or double rooms with sunny outdoor and indoor areas for relaxation and large parks for dogs to play together, as well as separate areas for small dogs and puppies. Dirty and Happy provides comfortable accommodation specially designed for cats, rabbits and other pets in modern facilities where they will feel comfortable and safe.

If you have more than one pet that you would like to be cared for by Dirty and Happy, you can also take advantage of their discounts on multiple pet boarding as well as their 10 per cent discount on long-term stays.

The dog daycare services from Dirty and Happy begin at 8:30am until 8:30pm, where your furry friend will play and socialise with other animals under the care and supervision of expert professionals at all times. They also have rest rooms as well as spaces for puppies and small dogs, meaning your pet will have fun while being cared for in the best way possible. With over 30,000 square metres for animals, distributed in playgrounds, training tracks and buildings designed to make them feel comfortable, your pet will have the best time while you can get on with your chores, shopping, appointments or work.

Having trouble with training your dog, socialising or obedience? Dirty and Happy has an expert team of canine trainers with more than 20 years of experience in training dogs so that you can begin to enjoy walks and playing with other dogs! Dirty and Happy offer basic training in individual sessions or in groups reduced for quick learning, as well as training classes for puppies that are expertly and specifically designed to train through fun games, tricks and exercises that are designed for rapid learning. Get your first session free so that the team can get to know your pet, evaluate the problem and propose the best solution in each individual case! No matter how old your dog is, Dirty and Happy has a training course for them.

Take advantage of Dirty and Happy´s 15 per cent discount on three-month dog training courses so that you and your pet can feel confident and build a trusting relationship with your furry best friend.

The staff at Dirty and Happy are genuine animal lovers who treat all of the pets like their own, so you can have the complete peace of mind that your pet will be very well-cared for, happy and safe in the hands of experts.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9am – 1pm and 5pm – 9pm. Closed on Sundays

Address: Partida La Rafaela, Poligono1 03187 Los Montesinos (Alicante).

(On the road from Los Montesinos to Ciudad Quesada, 100 metres from the Zoco market).

Facebook: @dirtyandhappy

Instagram: @dirtyandhappy

WhatsApp: +34 617 117 151

Email: [email protected]

