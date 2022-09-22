LooksRare, MOBOX, and Dogeliens: Three cryptocurrencies to watch in the crypto crash 2022

By EWN • 22 September 2022 • 17:02

The crypto crash in 2022 took the cryptocurrency markets by storm. The downward market sentiments would affect crypto players across the board, but it presents an opportunity for investors. In these market conditions, investors can remove bad projects from their portfolio and add cryptocurrency projects with future potential. Investors must have a framework for evaluating projects. When investors buy the dip, they must have conviction in those projects because prices could worsen before they get better. With the sheer number of cryptocurrency projects available, investors must be discerning with their choices. In addition, they should only allocate capital to projects that pass their investment framework.

In this guide, we discuss three crypto projects: LooksRare (LOOKS), MOBOX (MBOX), and Dogeliens (DOGET). Each of these projects solves unique problems it solves, backed by utility. Here is a brief breakdown of the three projects s.

What is LooksRare (LOOKS)?

LooksRare (LOOKS) is the transaction and utility token of the LooksRare NFT platform. It rewards its users for activity on the platform by rewarding them with LOOKS tokens. The project was launched as a competitive alternative to large players like Opensea and Magic Eden. It is a Metaverse project that brings the idea of community participation. Buyers and sellers get rewarded with LOOKS tokens for each transaction.

Users can further stake their LOOKS tokens on the platform to earn WETH fees and additional rewards. LooksRare is changing NFT marketplaces by bringing new paradigms to transactions and rewards for users. The LooksRare experience is designed around a decentralised framework that allows users to benefit directly from the fees marketplaces collect for transactions. LooksRare also allows users to create better listings and input better revenue collection models. In addition, it empowers creators to make and earn more from their creations.

MOBOX (MBOX) – Bringing communities together

MOBOX(MBOX) is a Metaverse project built on a decentralised GameFi platform. The project combines elements of crypto, such as crypto gaming, NFTs, and DEFI yield farming, to design a fully immersive experience. The Mobox universe is called the MOMOverse, and it is accessible on multiple devices with an experience that can be experienced anywhere. Using the latest crypto technology, Mobox would create a seamless experience that would be accessible and fully inclusive. The MOMOverse would feature a host of creators, players, and developers. These users would create a unique experience for the Mobox community.

MBOX is the native MOBOX utility token. It would facilitate transactions on the platform and be an acceptable means of exchange across the MOBOX Metaverse. In addition, users can use the MBOX tokens to open surprise NFT boxes. They can also stake the tokens to earn more rewards. Mobox is building the future of the metaverse with this brilliant project.

Introducing Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a dog-themed crypto project that aims to build a community behind its token. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and its native DOGET token uses the BEP-20 token standard. Dogeliens is a dog-themed social token that would infuse DEFI, NFTs, and play-to-earn mechanisms to create an immersive experience. Furthermore, the project would improve the crypto education of new users through its Dogeliens academy.

Token holders can buy, sell, and trade the DOGET token on PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token is both the utility and governance token of the project. Users will become a part of its DAO. Dogeliens is one project investors should watch closely if they want to benefit.

To find out more about Dogeliens (DOGET), visit the links below:

Presale: https://ufo.dogeliens.io

Website: http://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored