Malaga Football Club appoint new head coach Pepe Mel following sacking of Pablo Guede. Image: Malaga CF/Official

MALAGA Football Club officially unveiled Pepe Mel (José Mel Pérez) as the club’s new head coach on Wednesday, September 21 following the sacking of Pablo Guede after a poor start to the season.

Madrid-born Pepe Mel, who has a “great track record in the First and Second Division”, joined Malaga Football Club a day after Pablo Guede was relieved of his duties.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss has managed multiple clubs in Spain, in fact, he has three promotions to his credit – One to the 2nd Division with Rayo Vallecano (Season 07/08) and two to the 1st Division with Betis (Seasons. 10/11 and 14/15).

He has also managed CD Tenerife, Getafe CF, Deportivo Alavés, Polideportivo Ejido, Rayo Vallecano de Madrid, Real Betis Balompié, RC Deportivo de la Coruña and UD Las Palmas.

On Tuesday, September 20, the football club made the decision to part ways with Pablo Guede.

The club said: “Pablo Guede will no longer be in charge of the Malaguista squad, after reaching an amicable agreement to terminate his contract.

“Málaga CF would like to thank Pablo Guede for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and commitment to the Club.”

It added: “Pablo, thank you for your Malaguismo and love for your colours. We wish you all the luck in the world in your professional and working future.

“You’ll always be a member of the Malaguista Family.”

