Mallorca sees record numbers of passengers on public transport in September

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 10:11

Mallorca saw record numbers of passengers on public transport in September. Credit: Olaf Tausch, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The numbers of passengers using public transport in Mallorca have grown to reach all-time highs thanks to the measures taken to help people deal with the rising cost of living.

The introduction of free train and metro services and the discounts of up to 72 per cent on public buses for holders of intermodal cards have contributed significantly to the growing numbers of people using public transport in Mallorca.

This was announced on September 16 by the president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, who visited the facilities of the Railway Services of Mallorca in Son Rutlan with the councillor for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, and the director-general of Mobility and Land Transport, Jaume Mateu.

Since September 1, train and metro users have been able to travel free of charge, which has allowed them to collectively save a total of €310,547 so far. With these measures, “we are guaranteeing citizens’ right to mobility,” said Francina Armengol, “and we are demonstrating that this government is committed to environmental sustainability and public transport”.

This September, rail transport in Mallorca achieved new record numbers of users in a single day: on September 14, 29,964 passengers used the train or metro.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.