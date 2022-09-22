Mediation service for resolving conflicts now available to Alfaz (Alicante) residents

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 17:00

GENERALITAT SERVICES: No need to quarrel with MediaProp Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ was recently introduced to three new Generalitat projects.

“We want to bridge the digital and territorial divide, beginning with municipalities with more than 7,000 inhabitants,” Jose Garcia Añon said.

MediaProp assists parties in disagreement to reach an understanding with the assistance of a professional mediator who does not propose a solution.

Instead, they assist in reaching an agreement benefitting both parties in talks which end when requested. In cases without an agreement, the problem can go to arbitration or court.

The service is available each Wednesday and Thursday between 4pm and 7pm at the Centre+Social in Calle Rosa dels Vents. A prior appointment should be made on 965888265 (Extension 3283) or the [email protected] email address.

Alfaz will also have a Justiprop office providing assistance and advice for residents involved in legal proceedings or to clarify legal doubts. The service, again located at the Centro+Social in Calle Rosa dels Vents, is available on Wednesdays between 3pm and 7pm. A prior appointment should be made on 965887328.

This same Generalitat initiative also intends to modernise Justice of the Peace offices in the region’s municipalities with populations over 7,000.

