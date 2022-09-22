By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 9:53

Military Commissar of Russia's Kursk Region announces tough mobilisation approach Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Vladimir Rodionov the Military Commissar of Russia’s Kursk Region has announced a tough approach to mobilisation as reported on Thursday, September 22.

Speaking on the mobilisation of Russia’s Kursk Region, Military Commissar Vladimir Rodionov stated:

“The military registration and enlistment office will not pity anyone. Everyone will defend the homeland.”

“Only those who complain about their health will be sent for a medical examination”, the military commissioner explained.

“I warn those who will fake an illness, look at the criminal responsibility,” warned Rodionov.

“The guys who were hooligans during the draft, got away with 30 grand, this will not happen here. The approach is very tough, one has to protect the homeland.”

The first conscription in the Kursk region will be for those who have a military specialty. It will be for those who served in the special forces, airborne forces, artillery, tanks, medics, motorized rifle units and sappers.

Deferment will be given to those from Kursk who work in the military-industrial complex, as reported by ddd.kursk.ru

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

