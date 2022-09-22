Moshnake provides a more interactive space than Polkadot and Filecoin

By EWN • 22 September 2022 • 17:35

The cryptocurrency market has provided space not just to trade or transfer assets without the need for centraliSed institutions but fully maximize blockchain technology. The crypto space is vast, with a lot of possibilities and a lot of users. For example, Polkadot (DOT), Filecoin (FIL), and Moshnake (MSH) all utiliSe this blockchain technology differently.

The idea behind blockchain is to track and distribute digital information or assets. This distribution can be achieved in several depending on the system. Almost, if not all, cryptocurrencies operate differently in their ecosystem. Each of their ecosystems is unique to how digital. Information is tracked and distributed.

Polkadot (DOT) is a decentralised protocol that connects blockchains to ensure data is sent across multiple networks, regardless of their compatibility. The interconnection of these blockchains is called parachains, which use bridges to connect with these separate blockchains.

Filecoin (FIL) is a unique system that allows peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of decentralised storage. Users can rent free storage space in a reliable and honest marketplace. You could liken it to your Google Drive, where you store information. The difference is that users pay for storage in a decentralised space.

Buy Moshnake Now

These coins operate on blockchain technology and fulfill the goals of the blockchain system. Data or digital information are stored and distributed over networks, cryptocurrencies, and other blockchains. However, these coins have some limitations that stifle their progress.

Polkadot (DOT) is open-source and reaches out to several other blockchain networks. However, it is susceptible to security issues as cyber-attacks are becoming the order of the day. Meanwhile, Filecoin (FIL) operates as a store of value and not necessarily a means for profit.

Generally, these DeFi protocols lack one thing in common, a base ground for interaction among users of its network. Therefore, even though blockchain needs to be achieved, it aims to be more accessible, easily understood, new user friendly, and provide a space for other users to meet and interact.

What will make Moshnake exceed Polkadot and Filecoin in the Crypto Space

Like Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL), Moshnake (MSH) has its specific use in the crypto space that fulfills the goals of blockchain technology. However, it does this in a completely different approach. Moshnake (MSH) is a play-to-earn gaming platform where users can play and earn at the same time.

In regards to this, it forms a basis for interaction. Firstly, it provides a fun space to engage its users and an avenue where its users can share this fun. Moshnake (MSH) does not only rely on blockchain technology but also on the metaverse to achieve a versatile ecosystem

Moshnake (MSH) features a legendary or classic game that takes us to our fun childhood memories when it was still invoked. This is the class snake game where players had to maneuver obstacles to eat the egg. The game is now in a new fold with different characters and modes but the same gameplay.

Furthermore, players can earn in this secure environment. Firstly, there are different game modes to enable earning. These modes are the PVE and PVP. Also, players can win NFT items or in-game items that lie around in the arena. After these NFT items have been collected, they can be sold in the internal NFT Marketplace for real-world value.

How to Buy MSH Tokens

MSH Token can be purchased by doing the following:

Navigate to the main Moshnake (MSH) website at moshnake.io. On the page, look for the buy button. Participate by clicking on it.

Buy Moshnake Now

Before purchasing an MSH token, you must create an account and a wallet or Metamask. Link your wallet Select a cryptocurrency and then confirm the connection. After the pre-sale has ended, claim your tokens.

Moshnake (MSH) aims to provide a flourishing network where users can enjoy surplus entertainment, teamwork, interaction, and NFTs.

To Find Out More, Click Below:

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

Sponspored