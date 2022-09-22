By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 10:52

Neater Heater freezes prices in their 2021/­2022 catalogue

NEATER HEATER, in common with most other retailers, are having to deal with the soaring costs of manufacturing and delivery. However, they have decided to hold the prices down on all the models advertised in their 2021/­2022 catalogue.

This price freeze will continue throughout September and October, allowing customers, both new and existing, to purchase at last year’s prices.

With the cost of utilities rising all over the world it is essential that customers choose a heater that uses electricity efficiently, effectively and therefore, more economically than its rivals. Neater Heaters rely on Scandinavian design to provide stylish and cost effective convector heating that would grace any style of living space.

Whether you are looking for a heater to simply turn on and off manually, or prefer a heater that can be controlled via either Bluetooth or Wi­FI from an App on your phone, Neater Heater has the model for you. They are also pleased to announce a new range of Neo ‘Compact’ WI­FI heaters that take up less wall space, but have the same heat output, than the standard Neo models.

Check the Neater Heater website www.neaterheater.es for information about all the models in stock, and your purchasing options.

