Nerja Solidaria to host charity gala at Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 22:32

Nerja Solidaria will host a charity gala at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

The organisation Nerja Solidaria will be hosting its charity gala to raise funds to go towards the invaluable work it does as a food bank.

On September 23, Nerja Solidaria, Nerja’s first food bank, will be holding its charity gala at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre. The aim is to raise funds to go towards the distribution of food to vulnerable families in Nerja and Maro. The event will start at 8pm and tickets cost €5.

The gala will feature performances by Tuna Malacitana, Alberto Fer, Dana and Gianni, the Pies Sucios Theatre Workshop, Grupo Rociero del Río de la Miel, Coro Con Otro Aire and Pinkthunders, and will be presented by Marta Martín.

The charity event was presented on September 14 by the councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, the councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, the president of Nerja Solidaria, Miguel Benítez, and the vice-president, David Muñoz.

Daniel Rivas thanked Miguel Benítez for the enormous amount of work carried out by Nerja Solidaria, which “does a lot to help those in need”. “Now is the time for the people of Nerja and Maro to collaborate with this charity and help them to continue their work,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.