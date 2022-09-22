Netflix representatives talk with Mallorcan creators to boost audiovisual sector

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 8:10

Netflix representatives talked with Mallorcan creators to boost the audiovisual sector. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Mallorcan creators and producers have had the opportunity to meet with Netflix representatives and learn more about how the company works.

A large part of the audiovisual sector of the Balearic Islands had the opportunity to converse with Netflix representatives Verónica Fernández, the company’s director of fiction in Spain and Portugal, and Beatriz Álvarez, the coordinator of institutional relations in Spain and Portugal, on September 15. The representatives of the digital platform had a lively discussion with the attendees at the La Misericordia cultural centre in Palma.

The Mallorca Film Commission organised the meeting to bring the platform closer to Mallorcan creators, with the aim of making them aware of its project selection processes and the type of content it is looking for. Netflix wanted to debunk some myths, particularly about how productions in Catalan or collaborative projects between different entities are less likely to be chosen.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, attended the event. She highlighted the Consell’s firm support for the Balearic Islands’ audiovisual sector and encouraged more meetings such as this one to boost its growth. Mallorca is also a regular setting for some of Netflix’s international productions, such as The Crown.

