By Nora Johnson • 22 September 2022 • 12:29

Nora Johnson: Trigger warnings on saintly tales. Photo: Shutterstock

Reports that Manchester Metropolitan University issued trigger warnings over “graphic” miracles – “ghoulish” tales of a mummified hand said to have divine healing powers explored in its history module – are nothing new.

Next, they’ll be putting a warning for these snowflakes on Tom and Jerry! Maybe the hand could perform another miracle and insert a brain into the empty heads of these numpties, staff and students alike. Are medical students given trigger warnings about graphic and upsetting (real life) scenes?

Funny how students can be upset about events over a thousand years ago, yet be unfazed about the horrors going on today. Don’t they read the news?

And before they even start, prospective students should be warned that spending three years and £27,000 on a potentially worthless university education may be very upsetting indeed.

For goodness sake, they are adults who are continuing into further education. Welcome to the real world whereas we mature we are confronted with often dreadful experiences and so need to develop an ability to cope. Are students to be wet nursed throughout life?

It’s just one long Groundhog Day of April Fool’s headlines, isn’t it? Who runs these universities?

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.