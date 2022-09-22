By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 12:54
Oktoberfest comes to Teulada Moraira. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada Moraira
The Teulada Sant Vicent Ferrer Festeros 2023 Committee and the Moraira 2023 Festeros, in collaboration with Teulada Town Council, present the programme for Oktoberfest 2022:
12:00.PM – Opening of the marquee and kitchen service until 00.00.
1:00.PM – Inauguration of the barrel in the presence of the mayor, councillors and presidents of the Teulada and Moraira Fiestas Commissions.
From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.
From 7:30.PM until 11:00.PM – Continuation of traditional German music by D. Ewaldo.
From 1:30.AM to 5:30:AM – Disco by DJ Pepe Castellanos.
12:00.PM Opening of the marquee and kitchen service until 00.00.
From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.
From 7:30.PM until 11:00.PM – Continuation of traditional German music by D. Ewaldo.
From 11:00.PM until 1:15.AM – Great performance by Gamecover Band.
From 1:30.AM to 5:30:AM – Disco by DJ Sergio Perez.
From 12:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Opening of the marquee and opening of the kitchen service
From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.
