By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 12:54

Oktoberfest comes to Teulada Moraira. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada Moraira

Octoberfest to be held from September 30 until October 2 in the Les Sorts car park in Moraira.



The Teulada Sant Vicent Ferrer Festeros 2023 Committee and the Moraira 2023 Festeros, in collaboration with Teulada Town Council, present the programme for Oktoberfest 2022:

Friday, September 30

12:00.PM – Opening of the marquee and kitchen service until 00.00.

1:00.PM – Inauguration of the barrel in the presence of the mayor, councillors and presidents of the Teulada and Moraira Fiestas Commissions.

From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.

From 7:30.PM until 11:00.PM – Continuation of traditional German music by D. Ewaldo.

From 1:30.AM to 5:30:AM – Disco by DJ Pepe Castellanos.

Saturday, October 1

12:00.PM Opening of the marquee and kitchen service until 00.00.

From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.

From 7:30.PM until 11:00.PM – Continuation of traditional German music by D. Ewaldo.

From 11:00.PM until 1:15.AM – Great performance by Gamecover Band.

From 1:30.AM to 5:30:AM – Disco by DJ Sergio Perez.

Sunday, October 2

From 12:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Opening of the marquee and opening of the kitchen service

From 2:00.PM until 5:00.PM – Concert of traditional German music with a performance by D. Ewaldo.

