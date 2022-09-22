Opportunity for youngest Benissa (Alicante) residents to act and learn English

By Linda Hall • 22 September 2022 • 11:10

BENISSA: Education department has launched drama classes in Engish for children Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

BENISSA’s Education department has launched drama classes in English for the town’s children.

“We believe this is going to be very popular with local families,” Education councillor Adrian Cabrera predicted.

The classes, to be held on Tuesday afternoons, will be divided into two sections with one group for children aged between five and seven years of age and another for those aged between eight and 12.

The course, which costs €45 a term, has received a €5,000 subsidy from the town hall.

The enrolment period is now open and further information can be obtained via the [email protected] email address or calling 965733592.

