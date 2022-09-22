Putin and Lukashenko both send birthday greetings to ‘friend’ Serdar Berdimuhamedow

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 September 2022 • 15:29

Statues around monument of independence in Ashgabat, capital city of Turkmenistan. Image: Michal Knitl/Shutterstock.com

BOTH Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, who turned 41 on Thursday, September 22.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent a letter of birthday greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, which read: “I am convinced that your youth, energy and experience of work in responsible positions will help reach significant results in state construction and further improvement of living standards in Turkmenistan.”

Lukashenko said that Belarus is committed to the expansion of versatile mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan on the basis of traditions of friendship, trust and respect, and also expressed hope for the continuation of the productive dialogue in the best interests of the two countries.

“I wished Serdar Berdimuhamedow good health, happiness and every success in his work for the benefit of the Fatherland,” he said.

Vladimir Putin’s birthday greetings to Serdar Berdimuhamedov read:

“I have fond memories of our recent meetings in Moscow and Ashgabat, and our constructive and meaningful talks. The Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan signed in June certainly creates conditions for a qualitative expansion of our mutually beneficial bilateral ties in different areas.

“I will be delighted to continue our dialogue and our close cooperation for the benefit of our friendly nations, in the interests of strengthening peace, security and stability in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.