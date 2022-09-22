By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 18:43

Resounding success for this year's "Acampaesport" summer camps in Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Improvements made to Mallorca’s “Acampaesport” summer camps this year meant that more young people than ever could enjoy the exciting programme of activities.

The sports camps for children and teenagers organised by the Consell de Mallorca, called Acampaesport, have been a great success this summer. A total of 1,546 young people participated, 21 per cent more than in 2021. The camps were held in Colonia de Sant Pere, in Arta.

Acampaesport has become one of the most popular programmes run by the Department of Sports. It offers a seven-day multi-sport programme in which children and teenagers can take part in up to 40 activities taught by qualified instructors, such as rugby, hockey, gymnastics and canoeing, and new activities offered this year included mountain biking, body boarding and snorkelling.

The number of places offered increased by almost 400 this year. Participation was fairly even in terms of both age and gender: of the 1,546 children and young people who took part, 759 were boys and 788 were girls; 777 were aged between eight and 11 and 769 were aged between 12 and 17. Also, two per cent of the places were reserved for children with special needs.

