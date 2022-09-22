By Matthew Roscoe • 22 September 2022 • 11:40

'We will use strategic nuclear weapons to defend territories recognised by Russia' claims Dmitry Medvedev. Image: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

FORMER Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said via Telegram on Thursday, September 22, ‘Russia will use any weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons, to defend territories recognised by Russia.’

The former Prime Minister of Russia said: “The defence of all annexed territories will be significantly strengthened by the Russian Armed Forces and not only through mobilisation capabilities but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear and new principle weapons, can be used for such defence.”

He added: That is why various retired idiots with general’s boots don’t need to scare us with talk of a NATO strike on Crimea. Hypersonic weapons are guaranteed to reach targets in Europe and the USA much faster.

“But the Western establishment and all citizens of NATO countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path.

“There is no way back.”

The news follows President Putin’s announcement of the partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

On Wednesday, September 21, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilisation declared in Russia

Shoigu said that “the country has a huge mobilisation resource of those who have served and have experience. He specified that just over one per cent of the total mobilisation resource is subject to partial mobilisation.”

On Thursday, September 22, footage of the first mobilised soldiers in Russia’s Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation announcement, began circulating online.

