By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 10:04

Russian dentist office hit with Molotov cocktail after being confused with military office Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

A molotov cocktail was reportedly used in an attempt to set fire to a Russian military enlistment office in Nizhny Novgorod in a demonstration of anti-mobilisation, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

The news of the Molotov cocktail thrown at a Russian military enlistment office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia was shared by Russian news channel Baza who stated:

“In Nizhny Novgorod, an attempt was made to set fire to the military enlistment office by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the building. It hit the dentist’s office.”

“The arson attempt took place in the evening, around 9 p.m. An unknown person approached the building of military recruitment office No. 2 on Alyosha Peshkov Street, broke a window on the ground floor and threw a Molotov cocktail there.”

“It was the window of the dentist’s office. The door opposite the window, the desk and the floor covering caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by the arriving fire brigade. No one was injured and they are looking for an arsonist.”

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.