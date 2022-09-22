By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 9:07

Russia's FSB prevents "Ukraine terrorist attack" on gas pipeline to Turkey and Europe Credit: rebrova irina/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has allegedly prevented a terrorist attack by Ukraine on a gas pipeline to Turkey and Europe, as reported on Wednesday, September 22.

Russia’s FSB prevented an attack on a gas pipeline to Turkey and Europe by an agent of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) allegedly by the order of Ukrainian special services.

The agent and four accomplices were detained according to the FSB Public Relations Center, as quoted by Russian state news agency TASS.

“The Federal Security Service has prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at an oil and gas facility supplying energy to Turkey and Europe.

“At the time of seizure of two high-powered homemade cumulative explosive devices from the cache, the executor of the planned act of terrorism – a Russian citizen born in 1978, recruited on the territory of Ukraine by SBU officers, was detained.”

“In addition, four accomplices of the Ukrainian security services, Russian citizens, who provided the preparation of the sabotage, were detained,” the FSB said.

The SBU agent was reportedly found in possession of communication equipment containing correspondence and negotiations with a handler from this service, instructions on how to assemble an explosive device and transfer funds, and there were also coordinates of the site of the bombing.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

