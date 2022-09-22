Secret 7th paragraph of Russia’s mobilisation decree reportedly allows Ministry of Defence to call up ONE MILLION people

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 September 2022 • 14:05

THE secret 7th paragraph of Russia’s mobilisation decree, which was designated “for official use”, will reportedly allow the Russian Ministry of Defence to call up ONE MILLION people, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

According to news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, the classified seventh paragraph of the mobilisation decree allows the Defence Ministry to conscript one million people.

Citing a source in Russia’s presidential administration, the seventh point of the “partial mobilisation” decree, which was marked “for official use”, was excluded due to the figure reaching one million.

“The figure was corrected several times, and in the end, it was stopped at one million,” the source told the news outlet.

However, speaking on Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV channel, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, September 21 said that 300,000 reservists will be called up during the partial mobilisation.

Speaking about that interview, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists about the missing paragraph and Shoigu’s comments, “the classified clause referred to the number of reservists who could be called up for military service.”

He added: “The only thing I can say is that Sergei Shoigu said in his interview: “300,000 people”. There we are talking about the number of up to 300,000 people.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.