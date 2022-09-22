Sontec: A new advanced hearing centre in La Cala

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 8:41

SONTEC: Brand-new and exciting and innovative technology coming to Sontec in October

In life, there are sounds that deserve to be heard – and nobody understands this better than independent Costa del Sol company Sontec. Having been based in Fuengirola for the past 21 years, Sontec have recently opened their new office in La Cala, where you can get the best possible level of care for your hearing health.

Originally an engineer, owner of Sontec, Alfonso, transitioned into audiology 20 years ago and quickly set up this successful UK company in Spain. Covering the Costa del Sol all the way to Gibraltar, Sontec hearing centres are dedicated to providing you the highest level of care possible in all aspects of hearing health.

Losing your hearing can be an upsetting and stressful time, making it difficult or impossible to hear speech and other sounds, resulting in difficulties with everyday tasks and communication. Working with the world´s leading hearing aid manufacturing brands including GN Resound, Widex, Oticon, Coselgi, Phonak and Bernafon, the highly qualified and licensed Hearing Care Professionals will listen to your needs and provide tailor-made solutions for each individual.

The success of the Fuengirola office has led to Sontec opening their clinic in the privileged location of La Cala, making it even easier for you and your loved ones to access vital care for your hearing health. Not only this, the staff at Sontec speak Spanish, English, German, Afrikaans, Czech, Russian and Portuguese, meaning you will receive your care in a language that you can understand, allowing you to ask any questions and have the reassurance you need.

Our hearing is one of the most valued senses, without it we lose touch with our loved ones and the world in general – so it is vital to take care of your hearing health. There are three types of hearing loss and Sontec will offer you a free in-depth hearing evaluation in the centre or in the comfort of your home to recommend you with the best solution for you and your lifestyle from their range of leading brands. Not to mention their upcoming 360-degree testing booth using the most advanced technology…

Sontec will be one of just two providers of this 360-degree testing booth in the whole of Andalucia, allowing them to test hearing aids in the most advanced way possible. This will add to their already available services such as a free hearing study, batteries and hearing aid repair, monitoring of patient progress, hearing aid cleaning and incredible after-care services. And with brand-new and exciting and innovative technology coming to Sontec in October – watch this space to find out more!!

Improving your hearing quality will improve the quality of your life. Visit the professional and friendly team at Sontec to take care of all your hearing health needs.

Website: www.sontec.es

La Cala Office

Opening hours: 10am until 6pm, closed on weekends

Address: Plaza Boulevard, 26b, La Cala de Mijas, 29649

WhatsApp/Telephone: +34 604 401 400

Fuengirola Office

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm and 5pm until 8pm, closed on weekends

Address: Edificio Florida II Calle Hermanos Pinzón, 4 Local, 9ºa, Fuengirola, 29640

WhatsApp/Telephone: +34 618 385 910

