By Anna Ellis • 22 September 2022 • 18:21

Switching off heating and investing in energy efficiency. mage: Billion PhotosShutterstock.com

Nine out of 10 UK households taking measures to manage energy price rises.

With energy bills set to almost double from the same time last winter, even with the announced Government support, a third of households (32 per cent) agree that rising energy prices will have the greatest impact on their household budget.

As a result, all but one in 10 households (11 per cent) are taking action to mitigate the effect, according to new research from KPMG UK.

The most likely measure being considered among respondents is to reduce or switch off the main heating supply, with a third of households (32 per cent) considering this.

Similarly, a quarter (26 per cent) are looking to reduce their electricity use by using fewer appliances.

Upgrading light bulbs is the most likely investment in energy efficiency, with almost a quarter (24 per cent) of households expecting to do this.

Following this, upgrading glazing (21 per cent), and draft proofing (19 per cent) are popular options.

