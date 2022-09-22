By Matthew Roscoe • 22 September 2022 • 18:09

Third Bundesliga player diagnosed with testicular tumour in last three months. Image: Michael715/Shutterstock.com

Twenty-eight-year-old Hertha Berlin star Jean-Paul Boetius has become the third Bundesliga player to be diagnosed with a testicular tumour in the last three months.

The German side said on Thursday, September 22: “Jean-Paul Boetius has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour following the results of a urological test.

“He will be out for the foreseeable future.

“The club will provide further information on Boetius’ recovery in due course. Until then we ask that everyone respects Jean-Paul’s privacy during his recovery.”

Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic added: “As tough as it is to hear at first, we are full of hope that Jean-Paul will be able to recover and return to us as soon as possible.

“He will receive our full support until he returns. The Hertha family are by his side, and wish him all the best.”

In July, 24-year-old midfielder Marco Richter received the same cancer diagnosis, however, thankfully, he does not require chemotherapy as the tumour was discovered early enough and it will be removed via surgery.

The same happened with former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller, who was also diagnosed with a testicular tumour in July.

Speaking at the time about the cancer diagnosis for the 28-year-old, Borussia Dortmund said: “Striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, early due to illness and has already travelled back to Dortmund.

“The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning.

“In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day.

“During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre.”

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us.

“The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”