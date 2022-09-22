By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 7:18

Wagner Group financier Prigozhin closes in on Putin's role following mobilisation announcement Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is reportedly beginning to close in on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role just hours after his mobilisation announcement, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

Video footage of Wagner Group financier Prigozhin taking over Putin’s role was shared on Twitter by Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev:

“Prigozhin continues leaking videos of him in commander-in-chief role (on this one, doing that 3 am meeting your commanders thing.”

“Wagnerites tell me they’d vote for him over Putin any time, and it seems to me he smells blood.”

The ISW previously backed up the claim that Putin was being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian war by stating that “Prigozhin gave a recruitment speech on September 14 announcing that Russian prisoners have been participating in the war since July 1 when they were instrumental in seizing the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

