By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 7:18
Wagner Group financier Prigozhin closes in on Putin's role following mobilisation announcement Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua
Video footage of Wagner Group financier Prigozhin taking over Putin’s role was shared on Twitter by Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev:
“Prigozhin continues leaking videos of him in commander-in-chief role (on this one, doing that 3 am meeting your commanders thing.”
“Wagnerites tell me they’d vote for him over Putin any time, and it seems to me he smells blood.”
Prigozhin continues leaking videos of him in commander-in-chief role (on this one, doing that 3 am meeting your commanders thing.Wagnerites tell me they'd vote for him over Putin any time, and it seems to me he smells blood. pic.twitter.com/8pvIbmMgQt
— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 22, 2022
Prigozhin continues leaking videos of him in commander-in-chief role (on this one, doing that 3 am meeting your commanders thing.Wagnerites tell me they'd vote for him over Putin any time, and it seems to me he smells blood. pic.twitter.com/8pvIbmMgQt
— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 22, 2022
The ISW previously backed up the claim that Putin was being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian war by stating that “Prigozhin gave a recruitment speech on September 14 announcing that Russian prisoners have been participating in the war since July 1 when they were instrumental in seizing the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.
The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.