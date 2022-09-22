By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 11:27

WATCH: First soldiers mobilised in Russia's Yakutia, Sakha Republic Credit: Twitter @erknoncn

Footage of the first mobilised soldiers in Russia’s Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation announcement, began circulating online on Thursday, September 22.

Footage of the first mobilised soldiers in Russia’s Yakutia or Sakha Republic was shared on Twitter:

“In #Yakutia, hundreds of young men set out to go to the military units in accordance with the mobilisation order”.

In #Yakutia, hundreds of young men set out to go to the military units in accordance with the mobilization order https://t.co/MNdObvc85r#Russia #Ukraine #USA #UkraineRussiawar — Mustafa Çölkesen (@clksnme) September 22, 2022

In the footage the first servicemen can be seen preparing for mobilisation as dozens of relatives gathered to see them off.

The news follows Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issuing a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

In addition, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia has warned Kyrgyzstan nationals of participating in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation announcement on Wednesday, September 21.

The Embassy stated:

“Under Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the participation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in hostilities on the territory of foreign states is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.”

