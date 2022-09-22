By Joshua Manning • 22 September 2022 • 10:30

WATCH: Missile strike on military building in Russian-occupied Alchevsk Luhansk, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Footage of an alleged missile strike on a military building in Russian-occupied Alchevsk in Ukraine’s Luhansk region began to circulate online on Thursday, September 22.

Video footage of the missile strike on a military building in Russian-occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️A military building was fired upon in the temporarily occupied Alchevsk of the Luhansk region. A video from social networks.”

Further information about the alleged strike is currently unknown.

The news comes after reports that the Russian-controlled Kherson council believes that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

In addition, the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

On Monday, September 19, the LPR and DPR appealed to the heads of the republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, to hold immediate referendums to recognise the breakaway Ukrainian states as part of the Russian Federation.

The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) said:

“The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic puts forward an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognising the Luhansk People’s Republic as a subject of the Russian Federation.”

“Becoming a part of the Russian Federation will secure the territory of the LNR and open new opportunities for its recovery,” the LNR OP’s said to Pasechnik.

