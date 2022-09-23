3 Cryptos you should be looking into: Adirize DAO, Polkadot, and Bitcoin

By EWN • 23 September 2022 • 16:07

Considering the number of cryptos currently present on the coin market, it can be quite difficult to decide which one to purchase. Adirize DAO (ADI), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC) are three cryptos that can provide their users with numerous benefits and ultimately help them to make great returns.

Adirize DAO (ADI) is Promoting DeFi and Providing Profits

The Adirize DAO (ADI) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) that serves as a governance structure that will grant holders of its native token, the ADI token, corroborative and trustless decision-making rights. These rights will enable holders of the ADI token to make decisions concerning the development of the Adirize DAO platform. The Adirize DAO platform boasts of being less volatile compared to other protocols like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This is achieved through the mechanism of operation of the ADI token. The ADI token is a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency that intends to give its users reliable free-floating value. This is possible because of the fractional reserves from which the ADI token gets its inherent values.

There will be a total supply of 100 million ADI tokens on the crypto market of which 40% will be sold during the token’s presale phase, 20% will be allocated to the Adirize DAO community pool, 20% will be utilised as a capital reserve, 10% will be utilised as ecosystem grants, and the remaining 10% will be used as rewards for users who stake their ADI tokens. Users who purchase the ADI token during the first, second, and third stages of its presale will receive a 7%, 5%, and 4% bonus respectively.

Polkadot (DOT): The Blockchain of Blockchains

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain network that aims to serve as the foundational blockchain on which other blockchain networks can be launched and operated by their developers and creators. Just like Ethereum (ETH) and Eosio (EOS), Polkadot (DOT) intends to compete with other blockchain networks on the coin market by growing and developing its ecosystem of cryptocurrencies. Polkadot (DOT) is a shared multi-chain that is made up of four main components. These components include relay chains, Parathreads, Parachains, and bridges.

Polkadot (DOT) utilises the benefits associated with Web 3.0 to process many transactions on multiple chains in parallel (parachains). These parachains help to promote scalability on the Polkadot (DOT) network. The Polkadot blockchain’s native token called the DOT token serves three main purposes which include:

staking for regulating operations on the network and ensuring security,

facilitating and enabling the governance of the Polkadot (DOT) network by granting its holders voting rights, and

bonding other tokens on the Polkadot (DOT) network to connect parachains.

Polkadot (DOT) is secured by the Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism and there are currently 987 million DOT tokens in circulation.

Bitcoin (BTC): The world’s pioneer Cryptocurrency

Regarded as the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (BTC) is the pioneer cryptocurrency whose emergence into the crypto-verse gave rise to the creation of other cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC) is a peer-to-peer online open-source cryptocurrency that has the largest market capitalisation value on the financial market today.

Bitcoin (BTC) is represented by the BTC token which has a circulating supply of 19 million units. Although it has a fixed supply, new BTC coins are created during a process known as Mining.

