By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 17:06

Acclaimed Russian film director Vladimir Krasnopolskiy dies aged 93 Credit: unikino.ru

Acclaimed Russian film director Vladimir Krasnopolskiy has reportedly died aged 93, as reported on Friday, September 23.

The news of the death of Russian film director Vladimir Krasnopolskiy was shared by the Union of Russian Filmmakers, who stated:

“Vladimir Krasnopolskiy (14.06.1933-23.09.2022), cinematographer, member of the Union of Russian Filmmakers, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize and Leninsky Komsomol Prize, holder of the Order of Honour, Order of Honour, Order of Merit to the Fatherland (IV and III degrees), director of feature films passed away at the age of 90.”

“Vladimir Krasnopolskiy graduated from the department of history and philology of the Ural University (1955), the department of directing at VGIK (workshop of I.Kopalin (1963)).”

“Since 1962 he was a director at the Sverdlovsk film studio; since 1964 he was a director at Mosfilm studio.”

“Vladimir Krasnopolskiy, together with Valery Uskov, directed films and TV series: “Shadows Disappear at Noon”, “Eternal Call”, “Taiga Landing”, “Stewardess”, “Seasons”, “Unsubstantiated”, “Father and Son”, “Complicity in Murder”, “Night Pastimes”, “Thief”, “Ermak, Nina, The Detectives, Two Fates, The Provincials, Give Me Life, The Detective Without a License, Under the Sky of Verona, The Web, The Trap, The Yermolovs, Wolf Messing: He Saw Through Time”, “To Marry a Millionaire! “, On the Sunny Side of the Street, Manna from Heaven, The Case of Investigator Nikitin, Santa Lucia, Love Is Not a Potato, All the Best, The House with Lilies, A Funny Life, To Marry Pushkin, The Expropriator, etc.”

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Vladimir Kransnopolskiy”

The news follows reports that Russian actor and director Sergei Puskepalis died in a car crash aged 56, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

