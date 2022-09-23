BREAKING: Fifteen Spanish National women’s team footballers quit over coaching methods

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 September 2022 • 8:21

Fifteen Spanish women’s footballers have quit the national team complaining that the coach’s training methods are harming their health and emotional state.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Friday, September that by the close of play on the Thursday fifteen emails had been received from players who chose to quit the team in protest against the coach’s methods.

The Federation said that the situation is unprecedented in the history of football in Spain, both female and male. They added that this is possibly the first such situation of its kind in international football, saying that players accused the National Team Coach Jorge Vilda and his staff of having significantly affected their “emotional state and health.”

Team members say they are unhappy with the management of injuries, the atmosphere in the locker room, Vilda’s team selection and his training sessions according to a Reuters report.

For not the Federation and the Spanish Football Association are standing by the coach saying: “We will not allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, since making those decisions does not fall within their powers.

“The federation will not admit any type of pressure from any player when adopting sports measures. These types of manoeuvres are far from exemplary and outside the values ​​of football and sport and are harmful.

The Spanish Football Association has warned the players that refusing to honour a call-up for a national team was classified as a “very serious infraction and can carry sanctions of two and five years of disqualification.”

It is understood that they have also told the players that they will not be allowed to return to the national team unless they “accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness”.

The situation is promising to result in a standoff between players and the sport’s management, with the allegations both serious and damaging for the sport. Whether the fifteen Spanish women’s footballers who quit will be replaced by others remains to be seen, although it is possible that the move will stop others from accepting a call-up.

