Catalonia to ban smoking on terraces, bus stops and school entrances

As announced today, Friday, September 23, by Josep Maria Argimon, Catalonia’s Minister of Health, the government is to implement ‘smoke-free’ spaces. New regulations will be introduced to convert terraces, entrances and exits of schools, and bus stops, into places where smoking is prohibited.

During an interview with TV3, Argimon revealed the government’s plans. “It doesn’t seem like it but there are times when we are waiting for the children that we are often smoking”, he said.

The Minister of Health explained that there must be a ‘transition period’ and that the measure responds to the stagnation in the reduction of smokers, Since 2017 this figure has remained stable at between 23 and 24 per cent of smokers in the total population he added.

Argimon also revealed that from January 2023 the Generalitat will offer free nicotine substitutes to people who want to quit smoking and who have incomes of less than €18,000. This will be offered because these people have practically ‘double or more’ chances of quitting the consumption of tobacco, which he has described as small.

He explained that the treatment has a cost of about €300, so he considered that “paying for it all at once, or in two batches, is expensive for a lot of people”. It complements the help that can be provided by primary care, hospitals, and 061 professionals he stressed.