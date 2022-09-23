By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 14:27

CEPOL concludes "Investigation Challenges in Counter-Terrorism" course in Prague Credit: ricochet64/Shutterstock.com

CEPOL, The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training, supported by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the European Union Law Enforcement Agency (Europol) and the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) concluded a regional training course on “Investigation Challenges in Counter-Terrorism”.

The CEPOL training event took place from 19 to 23 September 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic, under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union in cooperation with the Czech Police Education and Training Unit.

The event was attended by 26 law enforcement and judicial professionals from the Western Balkan region who managed to improve their human rights compliant criminal investigation skills that can benefit them in the fight against terrorism.

The training focused on skills development on the field of financial investigations, especially on the prevention and investigation of the use of cryptocurrencies in financing terrorism.

Moreover, the participants were also familiarised with the EU Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its practical implementation. The trainers, with backgrounds of police, prosecution and the private sector – representing Belgium, Check Republic, Norway, Portugal and United Kingdom -shared up-to-date knowledge and experiences with the participants. The training also capitalised on the expertise and support of the CEPOL Knowledge Centre on Counter Terrorism.

During the evaluation of the course, a participant highlighted:

“I was interested in this activity because this area is very complex and it could be a subject of interest for all countries anywhere in the world.”

“Terrorism and other connected criminal acts raise serious challenges to law enforcement and the judiciary.”

“We as professionals follow the world trends and contribute to its timely detection, prevention and sanctioning. Through this up-to-date and interactive training, CEPOL provided great help towards this goal.”

