Farce as death row inmate’s execution called off – couldn’t find a vein

Execution turns into farce as death row inmate survives another day after they couldn’t find a vein in time.

Alan Miller’s execution was due to take place today Friday, September 23 nearly 20 years after he was sentenced to death.

Miller gained international fame a few weeks back when he went to court over his fear of needles, asking judges to force authorities to use nitrogen in fulfilling the sentence.

Nitrogen is approved for use in the state after authorities struggled to obtain supplies of lethal injections.

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm made the decision to call off the execution after it became clear they could not meet the deadline, the reprieve coming just hours after the US Supreme Court cleared the way for it to go ahead.

Hamm said: “Due to time constraints resulting from the lateness of the court proceedings, the execution was called off once it was determined the condemned inmate’s veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol before the expiration of the death warrant.”

The execution was abandoned just 30 minutes before the death warrant was set to expire.

Sentenced for the killing of three men in a workplace shooting in 1999 near Birmingham in Alabama, Miller had opted for the use of nitrogen but lawyers representing him misplaced the paperwork.

The whole case is a farce made worse by the calling off of the death row inmate’s execution for the simple fact of not being able to find a vein.

