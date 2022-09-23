Free cocktail making masterclass to be given by Elche Hospitality School

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 12:24

Get your cocktail shakers out for a special cocktail masterclass in Elche!

Elche’s Hospitality School will give a special cocktail masterclass, ‘The Cocktail Kilometre Zero’, on three days in October.

Workshop objectives include being able to create a cocktail menu with drinks that use local ingredients as well as the preparation of the drinks. Finally attendees will be taught how to serve their cocktail elegantly. Attendees will learn how to make a range of drinks during the class.

Elche Hospitality School provides workshops to improve employability of people working in the hospitality industry by developing new skills. The course is aimed at professionals or students who work in hospitality in the area, such as bartenders and waiters.

The cocktail workshops will be held on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of October between 9am and 1.30pm. The hospitality school is hosting the workshops at their campus on Calle President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río nº1, Elche. Entry to the event is free and open to all, but participants must register before attending online at: http://www.cdt.gva.es/