Londoners are the most sustainably minded when it comes to travelling

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 22:05

Londoners are most likely to seek eco-friendly holiday options.

London has the most eco-conscious travellers in the world according to a new study.

Holiday rental company, The Thinking Traveller, investigated sustainability as a factor when choosing holidays to celebrate World Tourism Day on 27th of September. Research showed that Londoners were most likely to make eco-conscious decisions when booking holidays. Figures showed that 23,490 searches for sustainable trips were made from London per year. New Yorkers came second and Parisians third.

The research found a cross-continent interest in eco-friendly holidays; travellers in European, North American, Asian and Oceanian cities all made the top 10 list. Statistics revealed that by country, the USA had the most searches for eco-friendly tourism with 99,050 annual searches.

Researchers analysed internet search patterns into sustainable travel terms including eco-friendly methods of travel, energy efficient airlines, sustainable luggage and accommodation options.

The Thinking Traveller Sales Director, Antoine Levy explained “ we wanted to play our part in helping create awareness about eco-conscious travel and encourage travellers to embrace sustainable ways of travelling”. The organisation commissioned the research to make sustainability central in global tourism strategies.